Two dead after car veers off road and plunges into loch

A 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman both died at the scene at Little Loch Broom.

A man and a woman have died after a car veered off a road and plunged into a loch.

The pair were the only people involved in the incident at Little Loch Broom, near Ullapool in Ross-shire, on Monday.

Police were called to the scene off the A832 shortly before 4pm and a badly damaged car was later recovered from the water.

Police Scotland's sergeant Gregor Hay said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the two people who have died at this sad time.

"Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw a red Honda Civic travelling in the area at the time contact police."

The man, 43, and the woman, 48, have not been named but their families have been made aware.

The A832 was closed for around six hours after the incident and has since reopened.

