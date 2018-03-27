Drivers warned after HGV sheds load across busy road
Motorists have been urged to avoid the A90 Kingsway, Dundee, while the debris is cleared.
Drivers have been urged to take care after a lorry shed part of its load on a busy Dundee road.
At around 3pm on Tuesday, on the A90 Kingsway, a flatbed lorry shed part of it's load near the five ways roundabout.
A pallet and concrete bricks are said to have came off the back of the HGV.
Drivers are being urged to take care while the debris is cleared.
A police spokesman said: "We have been notified of this incident and are attending and dealing with it."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.