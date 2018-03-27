Drivers warned after HGV sheds load across busy road

Motorists have been urged to avoid the A90 Kingsway, Dundee, while the debris is cleared.

Incident: Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible. Joshua John Batchelor

Drivers have been urged to take care after a lorry shed part of its load on a busy Dundee road.

At around 3pm on Tuesday, on the A90 Kingsway, a flatbed lorry shed part of it's load near the five ways roundabout.

A pallet and concrete bricks are said to have came off the back of the HGV.

Drivers are being urged to take care while the debris is cleared.

A police spokesman said: "We have been notified of this incident and are attending and dealing with it."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.