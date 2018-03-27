Psychiatric patient stabbed woman after breaking into home

Chelsea Brown, 24, attacked Kathleen MacKinnon with a carving knife in June, 2017.

Attempted murder: Chelsea Brown broke into the home in Suilven Way. Google

A woman who was reported missing from a psychiatric hospital stabbed a grandmother in her own home.

Chelsea Brown, 24, broke into the home of Kathleen and Alexander MacKinnon on June 18, 2017, at Suilven Way, Inverness.

Mrs MacKinnon found Brown standing outside her bathroom door at around 5am.

She was holding a 20cm long carving knife, which she attacked Mrs Mackinnon with.

The victim sustained a serious injury to her stomach, requiring surgery for the wound.

Brown fled the house while Mr Mackinnon attended his wife and called emergency services.

At the trial, which Brown was found unfit to attend, the court heard police were looking for Brown as a missing person after New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital in Inverness had reported her.

She was later found near the scene.

Her DNA was also found on the knife which was recovered from a nearby garden.

Judge Lord Tyre said that following evidence, he was satisfied that the attempted murder was made out and ordered that an interim compulsion order should be made detaining Brown in Glasgow's Rowanbank Clinic.

He said Brown, who has a mental disorder and learning disability, understood that stabbing a person was wrong and could lead to injury.

Lord Tyre added it was clearly "a matter of extreme good fortune" that a fatal wound was not inflicted in the stabbing attack.

Advocate depute Maryam Labaki asked consultant surgeon Bernhard Wolf, who operated on the stabbing victim: "Is Mrs MacKinnon lucky to be alive?"

Mr Wolf replied: "Yes."

