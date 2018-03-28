  • STV
  • MySTV

One of the largest wildcats recorded caught on camera

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The Scottish wildcat conservation project captured the beast on camera.

Camera: The wildcat is one of the longest caught.
Camera: The wildcat is one of the longest caught. The Scottish wildcat conservation

One of the longest wildcats in the world has been recorded in the Highlands.

Named "The Clashindarroch Beast", the three-foot long cat was caught on camera by field worker Kev Bell, at Wildcat Haven.

The Scottish wildcat conservation project caught the cat in Clashindarroch, Aberdeenshire.

Mr Bell said: "I've been monitoring the wildcats in this area for about two years now.

"We have been fortunate to get footage of quite a few of these ghost cats; there's about 10 to 15 of them here in the Clashindarroch.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I first saw this cat, he is enormous, a magnificent animal."

Remote camera traps are placed in areas that expert fieldworkers believe wildcats to live, they are then baited with food or scent, and anytime something passes in front of it the camera shoots 30 seconds of video.

The technology is used around the world to identify populations of rare and elusive species such as wildcats.

Mr Bell added: "The cameras give us amazing insight to this priceless group of wildcats which have somehow survived here and avoided hybridisation.

"Some people say that the wildcat doesn't exist anymore but we know different and wildcats like the prove it.

"This is nothing like a domestic cat, and you certainly wouldn't want it sitting in your lap!"

Steve Sleigh, another fieldworker with Wildcat Haven, explains: "These cats are a vital part of Scotland's wild nature and ecology, and they must be protected wherever they live; they are one of the rarest animals in the world.

"We have to do all we can to keep this amazing predator in wild where it belongs.

"Animals like the wildcat should never be locked up in a cage; they epitomise the wilderness."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.