One of the largest wildcats recorded caught on camera

One of the longest wildcats in the world has been recorded in the Highlands.

Named "The Clashindarroch Beast", the three-foot long cat was caught on camera by field worker Kev Bell, at Wildcat Haven.

Mr Bell said: "I've been monitoring the wildcats in this area for about two years now.

"We have been fortunate to get footage of quite a few of these ghost cats; there's about 10 to 15 of them here in the Clashindarroch.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I first saw this cat, he is enormous, a magnificent animal."

Remote camera traps are placed in areas that expert fieldworkers believe wildcats to live, they are then baited with food or scent, and anytime something passes in front of it the camera shoots 30 seconds of video.

The technology is used around the world to identify populations of rare and elusive species such as wildcats.

Mr Bell added: "The cameras give us amazing insight to this priceless group of wildcats which have somehow survived here and avoided hybridisation.

"Some people say that the wildcat doesn't exist anymore but we know different and wildcats like the prove it.

"This is nothing like a domestic cat, and you certainly wouldn't want it sitting in your lap!"

Steve Sleigh, another fieldworker with Wildcat Haven, explains: "These cats are a vital part of Scotland's wild nature and ecology, and they must be protected wherever they live; they are one of the rarest animals in the world.

"We have to do all we can to keep this amazing predator in wild where it belongs.

"Animals like the wildcat should never be locked up in a cage; they epitomise the wilderness."

