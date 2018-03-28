Boy, nine, charged after 'bringing knife into school'

Officers were called to a primary school in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, following the alert.

Police: Kitchen knife allegedly involved.

A boy has been charged after allegedly bringing a knife to school.

A nine-year-old pupil is said to have brought a kitchen knife to the school on Monday.

The school sent a letter to parents alerting them to the incident.

The letter said: "Staff in school were made aware of the situation and acted quickly to ensure the knife was removed from the pupil and reported to the head teacher.

"The incident was reported to the police who are now dealing with the matter and are treating it as a serious offence."

Inspector Kevin Goldie added: "Police received a report of an incident on Monday of a young boy taking a knife into school.

"Officers attended and a nine-year-old boy has been charged.

"A report will be submitted to the youth justice management unit.

"We are continuing to work closely with our partners in education to prevent such incidents from happening."

