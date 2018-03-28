  • STV
  • MySTV

World's first Buttery Championship announced for Aberdeen

Morag Robertson

The competition to crown the best buttery is to be held in the city this summer.

Buttery: classified as "endangered".
Buttery: classified as "endangered". SWNS

The world's first ever competition to crown the best buttery is to be held this summer.

This comes amid fears that traditional methods of making the delicacy are at risk of being forgotten.

Bakers are invited to put their recipes for the north east staple to the test at the inaugural World Buttery Championship.

The buttery, also known as a rowie or roll, was historically taken aboard boats by fishermen as its high fat and salt content meant it would not grow stale.

Organisers, Slow Food Aberdeen City and Shire, say that today it is far from the "crispy, flaky and buttery" bread product that it was initially intended as.

Event coordinator, Martin Gillespie, said the traditional recipe has been altered to the stage where it has become "almost unrecognisable".

He said: "In many cases, the commercial production of butteries has led to the original ingredients of butter and lard being replaced with margarine and palm oil.

"Not only does this affect the taste and texture of the buttery, but the use of non-sustainable palm oil has a negative environmental impact."

The changes in recipe have prompted the organisers to classify the food as an "endangered heritage food".

The World Buttery Championship has now been launched to highlight the buttery's new status.

During a radio broadcast from Aberdeen in 2005, Terry Wogan caused outrage when he branded the roll "disgusting".

He said: "It is like a mouthful of seaweed. It is an acquired taste."

The competition will take place on June 16 and is open to buttery lovers of any skill level.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.