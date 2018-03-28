World's first Buttery Championship announced for Aberdeen

The competition to crown the best buttery is to be held in the city this summer.

Buttery: classified as "endangered". SWNS

The world's first ever competition to crown the best buttery is to be held this summer.

This comes amid fears that traditional methods of making the delicacy are at risk of being forgotten.

Bakers are invited to put their recipes for the north east staple to the test at the inaugural World Buttery Championship.

The buttery, also known as a rowie or roll, was historically taken aboard boats by fishermen as its high fat and salt content meant it would not grow stale.

Organisers, Slow Food Aberdeen City and Shire, say that today it is far from the "crispy, flaky and buttery" bread product that it was initially intended as.

Event coordinator, Martin Gillespie, said the traditional recipe has been altered to the stage where it has become "almost unrecognisable".

He said: "In many cases, the commercial production of butteries has led to the original ingredients of butter and lard being replaced with margarine and palm oil.

"Not only does this affect the taste and texture of the buttery, but the use of non-sustainable palm oil has a negative environmental impact."

The changes in recipe have prompted the organisers to classify the food as an "endangered heritage food".

The World Buttery Championship has now been launched to highlight the buttery's new status.

During a radio broadcast from Aberdeen in 2005, Terry Wogan caused outrage when he branded the roll "disgusting".

He said: "It is like a mouthful of seaweed. It is an acquired taste."

The competition will take place on June 16 and is open to buttery lovers of any skill level.

