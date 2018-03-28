More than 100,000 engage in museum's pre-opening programme

The museum's first exhibition will be Ocean Liners: Speed and Style.

Opening: More than 100,000 people have already taken part in programmes. V&A Dundee

The V&A Dundee design museum has engaged with more than 100,000 people in its pre-opening programme, according to arts chiefs.

The announcement came as the Scottish Parliament held a reception for the museum ahead of its opening on September 15.

Exhibitions attracted 56,902 people while staff talks, including to Asian and Muslim community groups in Dundee, attracted 23,945 people.

The Design in Motion travelling exhibition drew in 11,956 visitors and public events attracted 10,540 people - bringing the total to 103,343.

It promises to bring international touring exhibitions from the V&A and other museums to Scotland, making Dundee the principle location for V&A exhibitions in the UK outside London.

Philip Long, director, said: "V&A Dundee is a new museum for the whole of Scotland, and since 2013 our team has been active across Scotland, the UK and overseas.

"Design is fundamentally about improving people's lives, and from the start of V&A Dundee we've put people at the heart of our programme - and we've gone out to them, in schools, community halls, shopping centres and even a mobile travelling gallery."

Museum chiefs are now looking forward to on the opening date and showcasing "world-class" exhibitions.

Mr Long added: "Now we're focused on the hard work ahead, to get V&A Dundee opens on September 15, and to show world-class exhibitions alongside permanent galleries and a regularly changing programme of events for people of all ages."

The museum's first exhibition, Ocean Liners: Speed and Style, will re-imagine the golden age of ocean travel and explore all aspects of ship design from engineering on the Clyde, to architecture, interiors and the opulent fashion and lifestyle aboard.

