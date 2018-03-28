Visitation at hospital suspended after norovirus outbreak

Visitors will not be allowed in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to help contain the virus.

Visitation: Staff are trying to contain the spread of the disease. STV

Visitation at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has been suspended after an outbreak of norovirus.

NHS Highland has put the ban in place to help staff contain the spread of the viral disease.

Two wards were closed off on Tuesday after there were a number of confirmed cases of the sickness.

Dr Vanda Plecko, NHS Highland's consultant microbiologist, said: "Staff across NHS Highland are working very hard to reduce the risk of these infections spreading across the hospital and we continue to appeal for support from the public to help with this.

"We have now put in place a temporary suspension of visiting for all non-essential visitors to help us protect our patients and reduce, as much as possible, the risk of norovirus spreading across the hospital.

"We are grateful for the support staff across all our hospitals in NHS Highland are receiving from the public at the moment and appreciate everyone's understanding and co-operation at this time."

The temporary suspension of visiting will be reviewed at the end of this week.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.