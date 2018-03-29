  • STV
'Mass killing' of mountain hare slammed by campaigners

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Large-scale hare culling is taking place in the Highlands, wildlife charities claim.

It is believed armed men are killing the animals in groups, despite the Scottish Government urging restraint.

Secret filming was carried out on Highland estates over three weeks this year, which animal rights charity OneKind said is the first proof of wide-scale culls.

Naturalist Chris Packham has called for a change in the law to protect mountain hare.

"It is clear that self-restraint is not preventing large-scale culls and, as such, the law should be changed before we lose another iconic species from our uplands," he said.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham has said the Scottish Government does not support mass culling, although it is not illegal.

Landowners can shoot hare without a licence from August to February. They claim culls are necessary to protect grouse from disease.

However, opponents argue they are intended to wipe out hare on moors managed for profitable grouse shooting.

Scottish Natural Heritage estimated up to 25,000 mountain hare were killed over a single year in 2006 - up to 14% of the total population. Around 40% are believed to have been shot for sport and another 50% in culls.

The investigation was carried out by OneKind, Lush and the League Against Cruel Sports.

OneKind director Harry Huyton said: "Instead of restraining themselves, some estates seem to be at war with mountain hare.

"We filmed large groups of armed men moving around the mountains in convoys, killing hares and filling their pick-ups with dead animals as they go.

"A hare is maimed by a gun and then apparently killed by the gunman's dog, demonstrating the serious suffering caused by the mass killing of hare on grouse moors."

Robbie Marsland, director of the League Against Cruel Sports, added: "The sickening irony of the mayhem we saw on those mountainsides is that it is done in the hope that it will increase the number of red grouse to be shot for entertainment."

