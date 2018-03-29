Fire rips through clock tower forcing high street to shut
The blaze happened on the High Street in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross.
A fire has ripped through a clock tower, closing off part of a town centre.
The blaze happened on the High Street in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, at 1.45pm on Thursday.
A stretch of the road has been closed while crews battle the fire.
Around 15 firefighters have been called.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire is in the clock tower.
"We have three appliances at the scene."
