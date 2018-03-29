Fire rips through clock tower forcing high street to shut

The blaze happened on the High Street in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross.

Blaze: Around 15 firefighters called. Google 2018/STV

A fire has ripped through a clock tower, closing off part of a town centre.

The blaze happened on the High Street in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, at 1.45pm on Thursday.

A stretch of the road has been closed while crews battle the fire.

Around 15 firefighters have been called.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire is in the clock tower.

"We have three appliances at the scene."

