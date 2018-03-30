Hotel under renovation targeted in 'petrol bomb attack'

The Station Hotel in Insch, Aberdeenshire, was found vandalised earlier this week.

Station Hotel: Window smashed and Molotov cocktail attempt discovered. The Station Hotel, Insch / Facebook

An Aberdeenshire hotel under refurbishment has been targeted in what is believed to be an attempted petrol bomb attack.

The Station Hotel on Commercial Road, Insch, had one of its new ground floor windows smashed earlier this week with a large stone and a full petrol container with a cloth tied around the handle.

Describing the incident as "sickening", the owners said they believed it had taken place on Monday or Tuesday.

There were no injuries and the petrol did not ignite.

Police and forensic officers attended on Tuesday and are using CCTV footage to aid their investigation.

The hotel, formerly known as the Carriages Hotel, closed in 2011 after the previous owner's company folded.

Insch: Hotel was formerly known as the Carriages Hotel. Google

The local community fought off a bid to turn the hotel into flats in 2015 and the hotel subsequently came into new ownership last May.

It is hoped it will reopen in the summer.

The new owners took to social media to offer a "substantial reward" to anyone with information that could lead to a conviction.

Constable Lewis Moir of the Garioch community policing team said: "Vandalism and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

"The owners of the hotel are in the process of refurbishing the premises and so it is disappointing that someone has chosen to cause damage to a local business which will benefit the community in the long term.

"If anyone noticed anything suspicious in or around the area of Commercial Road, Insch, between these hours, please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0485 of March 27."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.