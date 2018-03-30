Dying wish granted as dog visits terminally ill owner

  • STV
Nurses allowed Peter Robson to see his dog for a final time at his hospital bed.

Shep: Border collie visits his late owner Peter Robson in hospital.
Shep: Border collie visits his late owner Peter Robson in hospital. Ashley Stevens / Facebook

Nurses in Dundee have been praised after they allowed a dying man's dog to visit him at his hospital bed hours before he passed away.

Pictures and videos on social media showed Peter Robson being visited by his loyal border collie Shep in Ward 3 at Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Robson passed away just hours later after the visit on Thursday.

Posting the images and footage onto Facebook, Mr Robson's granddaughter Ashley Stevens paid tribute to NHS Tayside charge nurse Cheryl White who arranged the visit.

NHS Tayside's infection prevention and control policy specifically advises against allowing animals into hospitals, though it does allow for it in "exceptional circumstances [for example] on the request of a terminally ill patient".

Staff at the hospital praised nurse Cheryl White for her "caring and compassionate act".

Ms Stevens' video and pictures have been shared thousands of times and viewed by more than 150,000 people.

She wrote in her post: "Absolutely amazed and touched today from NHS Ninewells hospital, our grandad's last and final wish was to see his dog one more time.

"Still in shock that the wish was granted and they went above and beyond today and made a dying man very happy.

"Cheryl White charge nurse of Ward 3 you are an absolute angel and we are all eternally grateful, you don't know what this meant to our grandad.

"I'll let these moments do the talking, thank you NHS."

Hospital visit: Ninewells nurses praised for 'caring and compassionate act'.
Hospital visit: Ninewells nurses praised for 'caring and compassionate act'. Ashley Stevens / Facebook

She added: "Please share this everyone needs to know what amazing nurses and staff they have in that hospital."

Ward 3 senior charge nurse Fiona McCallum said: "I am so proud of Cheryl and the rest of the team for this caring and compassionate act.

"The team worked with colleagues in infection control to make this possible and I can't thank them all enough for going above and beyond to bring some comfort to Mr Robson and his family."

NHS Tayside chief executive Lesley McLay added: "Our thoughts are with Mr Robson's family as they deal with their loss at this difficult time.

"The Ward 3 team has done a wonderful thing for this family.

"It is often the little things that mean the most to patients and their families and I'm so pleased that the staff were able to grant this wish.

"The team in Ward 3 were the first ever Gold Outstanding Team winners in our STAR Awards last year and, with actions like this, it's not hard to see why."

