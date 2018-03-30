Man killed after one car crash on A9 in Highlands

The road, near Latheron, will remain closed for a number of hours.

Crash: A 37-year-old man has died after a crash. Google

A 37-year-old man has died after a one car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Around half a mile from the A99 junction at Latheron, a vehicle was involved in an accident.

The man died as a result of the collision.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours while an investigation is carried out.

Local diversions are in place and witnesses are asked to contact police on 101.

