Fish and chip shop closed after serious fire

The Forres Fish Bar, in Moray, caught fire on Friday afternoon.

Fire: There were no reported injuries in the fire.

A fish and chip shop in Moray has been closed after a serious fire.

The Fish Bar on Fleurs Place, Forres caught fire just after 2.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and there are no reported injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 2.37pm that there was a fire in the Forres Fish Bar.

"Four appliances attended the incident and put out the fire.

"One appliance remains on the scene to dampen down the building."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.