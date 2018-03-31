Dolphinwatch: RSPB scheme catches new wave of funding

Aberdeen is among the best places to see dolphins in Europe, according to the RSPB.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5761463511001-dolphinwatch-rspb-catches-new-funding-wave.jpg" />

RSPB Scotland has secured new funding which will help it teach children about Scotland's marine environment and the threats it faces.

Aberdeen is among the best places to see dolphins in Europe, according to the wildlife charity, which launched the Dolphinwatch project in the city in 2013.

The RSPB has now been awarded funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the ScottishPower Foundation allowing it to take the scheme into schools.

RSPB Scotland's Adam Ross said: "Marine conservation is such an important topic and the more we can do to raise awareness among young people and local communities the better.

"We have some really exciting plans for the new staff and volunteers to get stuck into but for now I'd just like to say how grateful we are."

Environmental waste and climate change pose a serious threat to marine life in Scotland.

The RSPB says the funding will allow it to involve more people in the local community and teach them how to mitigate the dangers through recycling and beach cleaning.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.