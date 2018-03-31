Work to recover bodies of lost fishermen to begin

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were lost overboard from the Nancy Glen.

Loch Fyne: Lifting barge ready to lift boat. Kevin McGlynn

Work to recover the bodies of two fishermen lost when their fishing boat sank earlier this year will get under way soon.

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were lost overboard from the Nancy Glen when it capsized on Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute on January 18.

The alarm was raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A survey found the vessel was lying at a depth of more than 450ft and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it would not raise it, despite pleas from the fishermen's families.

However, a fundraising campaign collected more than £200,000 to pay for the recovery and the Scottish Government later stepped in and hired salvage experts to carry out the work.

A lifting barge, which will attempt to lift the Nancy Glen enough for a dive team to recover the men's bodies, arrived at the scene on Thursday.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are confident that all of the debris has now been cleared around the site of Nancy Glen and a formal underwater visual survey will confirm this.

"Further preparatory work will now be undertaken before any lifting can begin at the site.

"This continues to be a complex task with a number of technical challenges, meaning there is no guarantee of success. We are in close contact with the families and are keeping them updated as the recovery progresses."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.