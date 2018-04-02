Leftover D-Day landing shell blown up on Scottish beach

The munition was used during D-Day rehearsals in the north east of Scotland.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5762251348001-d-day-ordnance-blown-up-on-scottish-beach.jpg" />

An explosive shell left over from D-Day landing rehearsals has been blown up on a Scottish beach.

The munition was discovered during a survey of Nairn Beach by the local coastguard team on Wednesday.

They alerted the Royal Navy and a team from HMNB Clyde destroyed the rusted 73-year-old shell the next day.

It was used during rehearsals for the D-Day landings which took place on beaches around Nairn, Inverness and Burghead in 1943.

Explosive: WWII shell was badly corroded. Nairn Coastguard

It is not the only relic of the Second World War in the area - a tank lost overboard during the same operation now sits at the bottom of Burghead Bay.

Two mortar bombs also dating back to the D-Day preparations were discovered on Nairn's East Beach in 2012.

