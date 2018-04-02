Man missing after crashed car found at side of the road

Jordan Holding, 29, was last seen driving on the A96 near Nairn.

Police are growing concerned for a man who has gone missing after crashing his car.

Jordan Holding, 29, was reported missing from Nairn, Highlands after police discovered his car at the side of the road.

Mr Holding was last seen in Nairn town centre at around 2.30am on Monday, driving a black Honda Civic, heading east on the A96.

His vehicle was found by police officers at the side of the A96 road shortly before the turn off for Auldearn around 3am.

Mr Holding is described as white, 6ft 2 and has a slim build. He has dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a navy coloured fleece, black jeans and black shoes.

Inspector Mike Middlehurst said: "It is believed that Jordan's vehicle left the road and collided with the verge.

"We are asking that anyone who saw Mr Holding or his vehicle around this time to contact police. It is possibly he may have been given a lift by someone travelling in the area.

"It is out of character for Mr Holding not to be in touch with his family and friends and as time goes by we are concerned for his welfare. We just want to trace him to make sure he is okay and not been injured in any way.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101."

