Police launch appeal to trace 'high risk' missing man

Scott Wheeler, 21, was last seen around 2pm on Monday in the Fintry area of Dundee.

Police have launched an appeal to trace a "high risk" missing man.

Mr Wheeler is about 5ft 10in, of slim build with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green jumper, green jogging bottoms, a brown gillet and green trainers.

Anyone who knows Scott, or anyone who has seen someone matching his description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

