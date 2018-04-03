  • STV
  • MySTV

£1m salmon tracking project to reverse species' decline

STV

The Missing Salmon Project, which involves fish being tagged, is under way in the Highlands.

Organisers are aiming to raise £1m through crowdfunding.
Organisers are aiming to raise £1m through crowdfunding.

A "ground-breaking" project that aims to reverse the decline of wild Atlantic salmon is getting under way in the Highlands.

The Missing Salmon Project, which involves the fish being tagged and tracked, is described by organisers as the largest effort in Europe so far to help the species.

Anglers gathered at the River Garry on Tuesday to herald the start of the scheme run by the Atlantic Salmon Trust (AST), which hopes to discover why the fish is in trouble.

AST executive director Sarah Bayley Slater said: "Salmon have been around for more than 60 million years, but their future looks very bleak indeed.

"If the decline we've seen across the Atlantic and in Scotland continues, the wild Atlantic salmon could be an endangered species in our lifetime. "

"In launching the Missing Salmon Project, we are making our stand now and giving our generation a chance to save the species before it's too late."

The wild salmon population has declined by 70% in a quarter of a century, according to experts.

The project will tag juvenile fish, known as smolts, as they begin the journey from their home river towards the sea.

The fish are recorded as they pass through certain points, which will help to determine how many fish make it to the ocean and where it is that they are dying.

The exercise will start in the Moray Firth, where 20% of all salmon that leave the UK originate.

Organisers are aiming to raise £1m through crowdfunding to support the tracking project, with the money to pay for the tags and the acoustic receivers that track the salmon's journey.

Dr Matthew Newton, tracking co-ordinator for the AST, said: "If we're going to have a meaningful impact on reversing the Atlantic salmon's decline, we need to tag and track fish on a scale never seen before in Europe.

"By tagging the fish and tracking their progress from their spawning ground and back again, we'll be able to pinpoint where fish are being lost - and help identify the causes for their increasingly worrying mortality rates.

"Too many times, humanity has acted too late when a species is in decline. We have an opportunity to act now and make a lasting, positive impact so we'd ask everyone with an interest in preserving not only Scotland's wild identity, but one of the world's most famous species' futures, to support this ground-breaking project.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.