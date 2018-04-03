Man charged after 'attempted break-in and theft from ATM'

The alleged incident took place at a Spar store in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, on March 6.

ATM: Machine was damaged in alleged break-in attempt.

A man has been charged after he allegedly tried to break into and rob an ATM machine.

The incident is said to have happened at a Spar store in Clifton Road, Aberdeen, in the early hours of March 6.

The ATM machine was damaged but no money was taken.

A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: "Thank you to all those who provided us with information in connection with this investigation at the time.

"Our enquiries are still ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information to contact police."

Those with information can call officers on 101 using reference number 0156 of March 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.