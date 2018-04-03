Body found in search for missing hillwalker in Highlands

Stephen Mitchell, from Perthshire, disappeared in Attadale, Strathcarron, in February.

Stephen Mitchell: Family informed of discovery.

A body has been found in the search for a missing hillwalker in the Highlands.

Stephen Mitchell, from Perthshire, disappeared in Attadale, Strathcarron, in February.

Officers discovered a body on hills in the area during a search for the 57-year-old.

His family have been informed.

Sergeant Bryan Chalmers said: "Police Scotland would like to thank the tireless efforts of Torridon, other mountain rescue teams and all the partner agencies involved in this protracted search.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Mitchell's family at this sad time."

