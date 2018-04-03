Police confirm 'high risk' missing man found safe and well

Scott Wheeler, 21, from Dundee had not been seen since 2pm on Monday.

Scott Wheeler: Traced safe and well. Police Scotland

Police have confirmed that a "high risk" missing man has been found safe and well in Dundee.

Scott Wheeler had been missing from the city's Fintry area on Monday.

The 21-year-old has now been traced and investigating officers have thanked the public for their help.

A police spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that missing person Scott Wheeler has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our enquiries, it is very much appreciated."

