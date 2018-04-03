Baby in serious condition after being injured in house

The incident, involving a ten-month-old girl, happened on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.

Kerrsview Terrace: Baby has been taken to hospital. Google 2018/PA

A baby is in a serious condition after being injured in a house.

The incident happened on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee on Easter Sunday.

The 10-month-old girl, who was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, is in a serious but stable condition.

Inspector Ray Birnie said: "Police Scotland received a report that a ten-month-old child had sustained serious injuries within a property in Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee, at around lunchtime on Sunday.

"The child remains in a serious but stable condition having been transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

"Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are conducting these in partnership with Dundee City Council social work department and the NHS."

He added: "There will be ongoing police activity at the address in the days ahead.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we deal with this incident.

"I would also ask that if they have any information that could assist us then to please come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.