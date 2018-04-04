Young squirrels rescued after being blown from nest

Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin were recovered by the Scottish SPCA in Perthshire.

The squirrels are at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre. Scottish SPCA

Three young squirrels have been rescued after they were blown from a nest.

The squirrels, named Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin after Lord of the Rings characters, were recovered by the Scottish SPCA in Killiecrankie, Perthshire, on March 30.

They are now being looked after by experts at the animal welfare charity's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Colin Seddon, the centre's manager, said: "Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin are now being hand-reared by Sheelagh McAllister, our head of small mammals.

"Sheelagh has had a vast amount of experience rearing red squirrels and is extremely knowledgeable in the care they require.

"Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin will remain in our care until they are completely independent. It's good that they have come in together as this will help their development before their return to the wild, at a supported release site.

"Nesting season for both squirrels and birds is well under way so we urge people to take care when cutting down trees or trimming hedges. It's best to check for nests first to avoid any accidents."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal can call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

