Family tribute to keen sportsman who died in road crash

Duncan Mackay, who represented Scotland at touch rugby, died after a collision on the A9.

Duncan MacKay died in the crash on the A9. Police Scotland/Google 2018

Devastated relatives have paid tribute to a man who died after a road crash on the A9.

Duncan Mackay, 37, was driving a grey Porsche Cayman when it was involved in the one-car incident near Latheron on Friday, March 30.

Mr Mackay, who was living in Manchester, was a keen sportsman who represented Scotland at touch rugby.

In a statement released by police, his family said: "Duncan Mackay was a loving and caring son, brother, nephew and friend to many.

"He was thoughtful, considerate and lived his life to its fullest. He was a creative, adventurous individual and was an inspiration to us all.

"Although currently based in Manchester, he loved Caithness and visited regularly.

"He had been very much looking forward to coming home to spend Easter with his family and long-time friends.

"He travelled extensively and had recently returned from spending time with friends in Australia.

"He loved to keep fit, enjoyed cycling, indoor climbing and exploring the great outdoors. He had a keen interest in cars and motorsport, and especially loved fishing with his dad on Wick River.

"He also played touch rugby for many years and had represented Scotland at various tournaments around Europe.

"We, along with his extended family and friends, are devastated by his death. We have an overwhelming feeling of heartache and grief, and so much love for him."

Police are still investigating the crash and have asked any drivers who were on the A9 in the Caithness area at the time to contact them.

In particular, they want to speak to the driver of a white 4x4 which was in Latheron.

Road policing Sergeant Ewan Calder added: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Mackay's family at this time.

"We are continuing with enquiries to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.

"We are keen to speak to the driver of a white 4x4 which was in the Latheron area which may have seen Mr Mackay's vehicle.

"The driver may have information which could assist with our enquiries."

