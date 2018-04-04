Roads closed and vehicles abandoned as snow hits Scotland

Routes including the A9, M80, M90, A85 and A83 have all been affected by the wintry weather.

Snow: Low temperatures expected.

Snow has hit parts of Scotland, forcing roads to be closed and vehicles to be abandoned.

Roads including the A9, M80, M90, A85 and A83 have all been affected by the wintry conditions.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for areas including Perth and Kinross, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

Officers have closed roads including the A822 at Braco, Perth and Kinross, with vehicles being abandoned on some routes.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Central, southern and eastern Scotland will remain under a weather front for most of the day bringing a mix of rain, sleet and snow.

"Any snow at low levels should be mainly slushy, but will accumulate to several centimetres over higher ground, mainly above 200 metres.

"The wintry band of weather will slowly move south and east later, with most areas becoming drier through the evening."

A9: Snow causing disruption for commuters.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -7C on Wednesday night.

Sean added: "Overnight, it will be largely dry and clear with some very low temperatures expected.

"Temperatures will drop below freezing, although in snow-covered parts of the Borders, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire, temperatures could drop to around -7C."

Carrbridge: Snow affecting areas in the Highlands. @Highlandweather

Sean continued: "The weather will turn a bit milder over the coming days with the most noticeable change across central and southern areas.

"Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are just a few degrees above freezing where we will have the wintry mix but could reach 11C by Friday."

