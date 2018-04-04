Bomb squad called to Tesco call centre as workers evacuated

Suspicious packages were found at the centre on Baird Avenue, Dundee, on Wednesday.

Tesco: Public asked to avoid area. STV

The bomb squad has been called to a Tesco call centre after suspicious packages were found.

Suspicious packages were found at the centre on Baird Avenue, Dundee, on Wednesday.

Officers have alerted the bomb squad and the building has been evacuated.

The road has been closed and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Alert: Bomb squad called to call centre.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.