Bomb squad called to Tesco call centre as workers evacuated
Suspicious packages were found at the centre on Baird Avenue, Dundee, on Wednesday.
The bomb squad has been called to a Tesco call centre after suspicious packages were found.
Officers have alerted the bomb squad and the building has been evacuated.
The road has been closed and the public have been asked to avoid the area.
