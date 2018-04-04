Murder accused admits stabbing father to death with knife

  • STV
John Henderson described 'striking out' twice at Gary Clampett in Aberdeenshire.

Killing: He saw blood on knife. STV

A murder accused has admitted stabbing his father to death with a knife. 

John Henderson, 47, described "striking out" twice with a knife at Gary Clampett on Fernie Place in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, last June.

He admitted being responsible for the 39-year-old's death and said he felt "worse than I have ever felt in my life".

Henderson said he realised quickly afterwards that he had stabbed Mr Clampett when he saw blood on the knife and that the incident has "ruined many lives".

Henderson, who was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, denies murdering Mr Clampett.

He is on trial along with Gary Martin, 37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin, 45, David Graham, 46, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, who deny murdering Mr Clampett by hitting him with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs and poles.

Jurors heard he went, armed with a knife, with Thomas Martin, Connor and Leech to collect Gary Martin from a nearby street in the early hours of the morning, after hearing about an alleged incident.

Defence counsel Keith Stewart QC asked Henderson why he took knife with him and he said he was "scared".

Death: Forensic officers were called. STV

He said after Gary Martin got in the car, they drove to Fernie Place and an incident unfolded.

Henderson described the scene in the street as "bedlam".

The court heard he was chased by a woman who saw he had a knife, and while running away lashed out at Mr Clampett.

He claimed he was then chased by Mr Clampett's wife, Sharon, after she hit Gary Martin over the head with a pole.

Henderson said as he was being chased by her, he got close to Mr Clampett and Thomas Martin who were "struggling" together.

Mr Stewart asked how close he got to Mr Clampett and he replied: "I couldn't get passed him without touching him."

Asked what he did, he replied: "Struck out with the knife."

He told the court he got back in the car and realised he had stabbed Mr Clampett because there was blood on the knife.

Henderson said he heard later that morning that Mr Clampett was dead.

'I couldn't get passed him without touching him.'
John Henderson

Mr Stewart asked: "Can you describe your attitude, learning of Mr Clampett's death?"

Henderson fought back tears as he replied: "There's a lot of things going through your mind.

"You've taken somebody's life."

Mr Stewart continued: "How did you feel about that?"

Henderson answered: "Worse than I have ever felt in my life."

He was then asked: "Had you intended to take Mr Clampett's life?"

Henderson replied: "No."

Donald Findlay QC, representing Gary Martin, asked: "You accept you wielded the knife that brought about the death of Gary Clampett?"

Henderson replied: "I do."

The court heard the cause of Mr Clampett's death was loss of blood caused by a stab wound to the side.

The seven deny the charges and the trial before judge Lord Beckett continues.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.