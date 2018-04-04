Man in court accused of raping woman at knifepoint 

Craig Lettice is alleged to have attacked the woman at an address in Dundee on March 24.

Morgan Street: Man made no plea. STV

A man appeared in court on Wednesday accused of raping a woman at knifepoint.

Craig Lettice is alleged to have attacked the woman at an address on Morgan Street, Dundee, on March 24.

Prosecutors say he presented a blade at the woman and threatened to stab her before raping her.

Lettice, 35, of Dundee, made no plea to the single charge during a brief private appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination and remanded Lettice in custody meantime.

He is expected back in court next week.

