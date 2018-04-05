Helicopters called as major wildfire breaks out on hills
The blaze happened on the Black Cuillin of Rum on the Inner Hebrides on Wednesday.
A major wildfire has broken out on hills on the Inner Hebrides.
The blaze happened on the Black Cuillin of Rum at around 3pm on Wednesday.
Helicopters are now being used to bring the flames under control.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to the area yesterday but left as there was no immediate risk to anyone.
"Scottish National Heritage has arranged helicopters to fly over the fire and water bomb it.
"We will take boats across today to assess the situation again."
Conservationists from Rum Deer Research, who study red deer on the island, fear the blaze could affect their study areas and research buildings.
