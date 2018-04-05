Celebrity chef Nick Nairn shuts Aberdeen cook school

Nairn said the business had struggled over the last 18 months and will close in June.

Nick Nairn: Cook School to close this summer. Newsline

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is closing his cook school in Aberdeen after six years.

Nairn said the business had struggled over the last 18 months - partly as a result of the oil downturn - and would close in June.

Nick's pizza restaurant, which shares a premises with the school, will remain open.

Nairn said: "We enjoyed a great run of custom for a number of years but like many other businesses in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas, we are not immune to the downturn in the north-east economy.

"Our corporate custom suffered in particular for understandable reasons and we have worked exceptionally hard for the last 18 months to diversify our offering, but we have now reached a point where the Cook School is no longer commercially sustainable."

Five of the 18 staff which work between the Nick Nairn Cook School and Nick's Pizza Bar will be made redundant; one full-time and four part-time.

Nairn's other school in Port of Menteith, Stirling, will remain open.

