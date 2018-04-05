  • STV
Man who strangled woman to death during sex jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Mark Bruce was sentenced to six years in prison after killing Chloe Miazek in Aberdeen.

Chloe Miazek: Met Mark Bruce at a bus stop. Kingdom News

A man who strangled a woman to death while they had sex has been jailed.

Mark Bruce was sentenced to six years in prison for choking Chloe Miazek during sex at his flat in Aberdeen.

Bruce met the 20-year-old at a bus stop in the early hours of the morning on November 3 last year - just nine days before she would have turned 21 - after they had left separate nights out in the city.

Chloe, of Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, had been drinking with friends before being thrown out of a nightclub because of her level of intoxication.

She walked to a bus stop where Bruce, who had also been drinking heavily, arrived just moments after leaving a nearby pub.

Death: Chloe went back to Bruce's flat. STV

They struck up a conversation before heading to his flat in Rosemount Viaduct.

The pair were interested in "erotic asphyxiation" and Chloe had died in "seconds" after he had seized her neck during sex.

Placing Bruce on the Sex Offenders Register, Lord Kinclaven said: "In passing sentence, I take into account your actions following the death of Miss Miazek.

"I recognise that you attended a police station soon after the death of Miss Miazek. I also take into account your expressions of remorse.

"I take into account that you recognise that your criminal behaviour has had a catastrophic impact on the lives of your victim's family and friends. There is nothing that this court can do to ease their pain and suffering.

"However, you have been convicted of culpable homicide. There is no other way to deal with you - the imposition of a custodial sentence is the only disposal available to me."

In a statement, Chloe's family said: "No matter the outcome today or what has been said in court, Chloe, our beautiful daughter, was a young girl in the prime of her life who did not deserve to die.

"She was thoughtful, caring and intelligent and was loved dearly by her entire family and many friends.

"Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare, but it's a reality we now face. We will always remember Chloe for the loving girl she was and will forever try to keep that memory alive."

Bruce was seen on CCTV leaving his flat hours later and wandered the streets for more than an hour before walking to Rosemount Police Station where he buzzed an intercom and said: "I've done something terrible."

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Bruce was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

The 32-year-old, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, had originally faced a charge of murder.

