Seal dies after plastic fishing net wrapped round neck

The creature suffered a seizure a day after being found by passer-by in Peterhead.

Vets treated the seal after it was found in Peterhead. Scottish SPCA

A seal has died after being found with plastic fishing net wrapped around his neck.

The creature was discovered by a member of the public in Peterhead last month and taken to a vet for treatment.

However, he suffered a seizure the following day and couldn't be saved.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Kyle McWhirr said: "The fishing wire had wrapped tightly around the seals neck and cut deep into his skin.

"After a bit of a fight, I managed to get him into my van and took him immediately to the vet to have his deep wound looked at.

"After arriving at the vet he had his wound cleaned and antibiotics and painkillers were administered.

"Sadly, the seal had not been spotted quickly enough and he died from a seizure the following morning."

The Scottish SPCA has now urged fisherman to make sure they tidy up after themselves.

Mr McWhirr added: "The vast majority of fishermen are very responsible and take care to clear away their equipment after they've used it.

"However, we want to remind anyone fishing not to leave their litter as they could kill wildlife by doing so."

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

