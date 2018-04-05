Major search for parents missing with newborn and toddler

Mark Hendry and Daniela Do Vale Goncalves have been reported missing from Aberdeenshire.

Missing: Growing concern for them.

A major search has been launched to find a young couple who have gone missing with a newborn baby and toddler.

Mark Hendry, Daniela Do Vale Goncalves, both 21, and their two children, Mark Hendry Jnr, 15 months, and Chantelle, two months, have been reported missing from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Goncalves and her daughter have not been seen for two weeks while Mr Hendry and his son were last seen at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The mother has claimed on social media that she is on holiday.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "Since posting our appeal to trace Mark, Daniela, Mark Jnr and Chantelle, we are aware of social media comments and growing speculation about the response by police.

"Where there is concern about missing people, but especially young children, our priority is confirming the safety and welfare of those who are missing.

"Whilst social media is extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all reported missing people before we stand down our investigations.

"I would like to make a direct appeal to Mark and Daniela to say that you are not in any trouble and we purely just want to check that you are all safe and well.

"If you can contact us directly by phoning 101 to confirm exactly where you are so that welfare checks can be made, then this would be extremely helpful."

