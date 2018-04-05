Missing Liam Colgan's family release photos in fresh appeal

The postman, from Inverness, was last seen at a stag do in Hamburg two months ago.

Liam Colgan: Pictures released two months since disappearance. helpfindliamcolgan.com

The family of a missing man who was last seen in Hamburg two months ago have released new pictures as a fresh bid to find him is launched.

Postman Liam Colgan, of Inverness, went missing during a trip to Germany for his brother's stag do on February 10.

Despite an extensive search and widespread media coverage in Scotland and Hamburg, including a plea from Dundee United captain Willo Flood, there has been no trace of the 29-year-old since.

Family: Posing with young niece. www.findliamcolgan.com

His family have now launched a new website at www.findliamcolgan.com as a place to put together all relevant facts surrounding the disappearance.

Among the new pictures released show Mr Colgan attending a Scotland match with friends and spending time with family.

The site is currently mostly in English, however, the family say they are working on a German version and asked people to stay attentive in both countries.

In a statement released on the Facebook page Help Find Liam Colgan, the family pleaded with the public to keep Liam's image fresh in their memory.

Friends: Enjoying a Scotland game. www.findliamcolgan.com

It said: "We believe that it is very likely that Liam will no longer be in Hamburg, so the further the page can be shared throughout Germany and beyond, the better.

"The site is currently mostly in English, but we are working on the German version and hope to complete it as soon as possible.

"It is possible that Liam is still in Hamburg or returning there so therefore we ask you to stay attentive both in Hamburg and throughout Germany.

"Please do not let liam be forgotten, familiarise yourself with his appearance and share his story in Germany and beyond."

Brothers: Photo with his brother Eamonn. www.findliamcolgan.com

Mr Colgan was last spotted in the Veermaster Bar and he has been identified on CCTV footage from Baumwall after leaving the bar.

The footage goes on to show him failing to enter a building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness has also reported offering Mr Colgan assistance before the Scot headed off towards the city's Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

It emerged his mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

You can keep up to date with the latest news, updates and pictures on www.helpfindliamcolgan.com

