Family mistakenly donates woman's ashes to furniture shop

Workers found the remains of Elizabeth Raitt, from Perth, inside a filing cabinet at the store.

Store: Ashes were found in York. Community Furniture Store

The family of a Perth woman accidentally donated her ashes to a furniture store in York.

Workers found the remains of Elizabeth Raitt inside a filing cabinet that had been handed in with office equipment at the Community Furniture Store.

A label on the container confirmed the ashes belonged to Ms Raitt who stayed at Needless Road, Perth, and died in 1992.

Staff launched an appeal on Wednesday to help find Ms Raitt's family.

At the time of the discovery it was not known where the filing cabinet had came from, but the mystery was soon solved after the media campaign helped trace her relatives on Thursday afternoon.

The owners of the ashes had recently moved to England and had forgotten they stored the container in the cabinet before donating it to the store.

They attended the store to collect the remains on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Community Furniture Store said: "We are delighted to have traced the family so soon.

"We didn't expect it to happen so quickly."

