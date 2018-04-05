Seven-year-old boy vandalised child's grave at cemetery 

Grave of a ten-year-old was found to be damaged in Elgin, Moray on Friday.

Vandalised: A seven-year-old boys was found to have caused the damage. Geograph

Vandalism at a cemetery in Elgin was found to have been caused by a seven-year-old boy.

A number of graves were damaged, including that of a local ten-year-old boy who passed away last year.

An inquiry into the incident lead to the boy being identified. He was spoken to by police in the presence of his family.

No charges can be made, as the age of criminal responsibility is eight, but police say they explained to him that his behaviour and actions were wrong.

PC Michelle MacDonald said: "In relation to the youngster involved, we are working closely with our partners within criminal justice social work with the assistance of Police Scotland's local Early Intervention officer to highlight the consequences of such behaviour to try and prevent this from happening again.

"I know these incidents have caused a lot of strong feelings within the local community and would like to thank all those again who have provided information for their help and support.

"The local Community Policing Team work extremely hard to ensure the area is a safe and welcoming place to live, and when crime does happen we do everything we can to identify those responsible and ensure it doesn't happen again."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.