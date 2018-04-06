Health secretary asks NHS Tayside chairman to step down

Shona Robison has written to Professor John Connell asking him to resign.

John Connell: Concerns over use of funds. NHS Tayside/STV

Health secretary Shona Robison has asked the chairman of NHS Tayside to step down after the board used money from donations to plug gaps in its finances.

She has written to Professor John Connell asking him to step down from the health board, claiming its structure "cannot deliver the improvements required".

Ms Robison has also described the position of the chief executive, Lesley McLay, as "untenable".

It follows concerns over the use of funds donated to the health service for IT improvements.

The board has received emergency loans from the Scottish government and has said it is in a difficult situation.

Speaking to the Courier, Ms Robison said: "Issues over past few weeks have laid bare the extent of the problems facing NHS Tayside and the minutes of a meeting of Trustees in 2014 outline, in detail, the approval of the use of endowment funds by the chief executive.

"It has become clear to me that the current structure of the board cannot deliver the improvements required to return to a sustainable position, while continuing to deliver safe and effective services to patients.

"In particular, I have concerns about the overall management of the board's finances and the ability of leadership to carry through the change required to bring the board back into financial balance.

"As such, I will be exercising ministerial powers of intervention and moving NHS Tayside to the highest level of escalation."

