Motorcyclist dies at scene after road crash with car

The smash happened on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie on Thursday.

Crash: His family have been informed. STV

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car.

The collision happened on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross on Thursday at 5.25pm.

A 32-year-old man, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, died at the scene.

His family have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

