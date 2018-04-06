Motorcyclist dies at scene after road crash with car
The smash happened on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie on Thursday.
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car.
The collision happened on the A923 between Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie in Perth and Kinross on Thursday at 5.25pm.
A 32-year-old man, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, died at the scene.
His family have been informed but formal identification has yet to take place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
