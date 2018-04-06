Woman suffers head injury in fall from war memorial lion
The area around Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen city centre was cordoned off on Friday morning.
A woman has suffered a head injury after falling from a stone lion at an Aberdeen war memorial.
The area around Cowdray Hall was cordoned off on Friday morning following the incident.
The woman, who has not been identified, is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it is understood.
The extent of her injuries is unclear.
The lion is part of a memorial to victims of the First and Second World Wars at the junction of Schoolhill and Blackfriars Street.
It was designed by sculptor W McMillan and opened by King George V in 1925, along with Cowdray Hall.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.