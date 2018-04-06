Woman suffers head injury in fall from war memorial lion

The area around Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen city centre was cordoned off on Friday morning.

Cowdray Hall: Lion is part of Aberdeen's WWI and WWII memorial (file pic). CC by Bill Harrison

A woman has suffered a head injury after falling from a stone lion at an Aberdeen war memorial.

The area around Cowdray Hall was cordoned off on Friday morning following the incident.

The woman, who has not been identified, is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, it is understood.

The extent of her injuries is unclear.

The lion is part of a memorial to victims of the First and Second World Wars at the junction of Schoolhill and Blackfriars Street.

It was designed by sculptor W McMillan and opened by King George V in 1925, along with Cowdray Hall.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.