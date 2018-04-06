Chairman of NHS Tayside resigns over finance concerns

Professor John Connell has stepped down from the health board following concerns.

John Connell: NHS Tayside has received emergency loans.

The chairman of crisis-hit NHS Tayside has resigned after the board used money from donations to plug gaps in its finances.

Professor John Connell has stepped down from the health board following concerns about donated funds being used for IT improvements.

Health secretary Shona Robison previously called for him to resign, claiming NHS Tayside could not "deliver the improvements required".

The board has received emergency loans from the Scottish government and admitted it is in a difficult situation.

Prof Connell said: "I have always maintained a focus on safe patient care and ensuring staff are supported to deliver that at all times. I am very pleased that this has not been compromised during a difficult financial period.

"I believe that NHS Tayside is set on the correct course to transform its services and maintain safe health and care for Tayside.

"I know that my successor will have the support of a superb group of healthcare professionals in taking this forward."

