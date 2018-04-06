Temporary board members appointed to NHS Tayside

John Brown, who is currently chair of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, will take on the role.

Board: New members have been appointed.

Health secretary Shona Robison has appointed John Brown CBE as interim chair of NHS Tayside.

Mr Brown, who is currently chair of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, will take on the role on an interim basis until a substantive chair can be appointed.

The heath secretary has also welcomed the NHS Scotland chief executive's decision to appoint Malcolm Wright as acting chief executive of NHS Tayside.

NHS Scotland chief executive, Paul Gray, said: "As the Cabinet Secretary made clear, a change of leadership was needed within NHS Tayside to maintain public confidence.

"These appointments will provide stability to the Board and enhance financial scrutiny, and their considerable experience in management and leading change will bring huge benefits.

"Most importantly, it will ensure that patient safety continues to be at the very heart of their work.

"I will be going to NHS Tayside on Monday to meet the Board, and thank them for their continued efforts throughout this challenging time."

Robison said: "I am pleased to approve the appointment of John Brown, and welcome the appointment of Malcolm Wright.

"Mr Brown already chairs a large Health Board and is a chartered management accountant, with significant experience in leading change. Mr Wright is a very experienced NHS Chief Executive, and has already been involved in a number of successful Board transformations.

"I am confident that their appointments will bring a very valuable stability to the Board."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.