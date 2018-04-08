Family grow concerned for missing Aberdeenshire woman
Nichola Buchan has not contacted her family since Saturday morning.
A woman from Aberdeenshire has been reported missing by her family.
Nichola Buchan, from Longside, last spoke to her family at 11am on Saturday.
She was last seen at the Mintlaw petrol station in a black Mini, with the registration SY57 WRT.
It is believed that she may have travelled to Fort William.
Anyone with information on Ms Buchan is asked to call police on 101.
