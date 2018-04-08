Three men rescued after becoming stranded on rocks

Men became cut off by the incoming tide near Aberdeen beachfront.

Rescue: Warning to be cautious when venturing on rocks. © STV

Lifeboat crews were called after three men became stranded on rocks off Aberdeen beach.

Aberdeen Lifeboat was contacted at 6.15pm on Sunday and an inshore vessel and her three crew went to the scene.

They found three men who been cut off by the incoming tide on a rock groyne near the beach front's Sand Dollar Cafe.

They were transferred to the lifeboat and brought ashore.

An Aberdeen Lifeboat spokesman said: "Members of the public should always be cautious when venturing onto rocks. It is so easy to be caught out by the incoming tide or a change in the weather."