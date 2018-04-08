Three teenagers charged over primary school blaze

Three teenagers aged 13, 14 and 14 have been charged with wilful fire-raising .

Blaze: No one was injured in the fire. STV

Three teenagers have been charged after a fire at a primary school in Aberdeenshire.

Police are investigating the blaze at St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started in an external building just after 5pm. No one was injured.

Police say the art unit at the school was extensively damaged as a result of the fire with all the equipment in the building "damaged beyond repair".

Three teenagers aged 13, 14 and 14 have been charged with wilful fire-raising and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples thanked those who contacted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and said their actions prevented more damage to the school.