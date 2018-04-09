Man injured after roof of house collapses at building site

The incident happened on Charleston Road in Aberdeen at 8.40am on Monday.

A man has been seriously injured after the roof of a house collapsed on a building site.

The incident happened on Charleston Road in Aberdeen at 8.40am on Monday.

STV News understands a 30-year-old man suffered a serious head injury and broken bones.

Officers have cordoned off the Stewart Milne Homes site in Cove.

Around 15 firefighters have also been called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received the call from the fire service to assist.

"The roof has fallen in.

"A man has been hurt."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and our special operations team to the scene and the incident is ongoing."

