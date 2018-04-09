Clock tower chimes again after two years frozen in time

The 200-year-old clock, which was labelled 'an embarrassment' by locals, has been repaired.

Dufftown: Clock Tower was frozen for two years. SWNS

A 200-year-old clock tower, which was labelled "an embarrassment" by locals after being frozen in time for two years, has finally chimed again.

The hands are moving once more on the structure in the heart of Dufftown, Moray, after previously being frozen in time at exactly 3.03am.

On Sunday, surprised locals stopped in the street to listen to the sound of the nearly 200-year-old landmark once again.

Time has stood still on the timepiece after Moray Council stopped funding clock repairs as part of budget savings.

But after being "embarrassed" by tourists pointing out the faulty centrepiece of Dufftown, the town's community association worked to get it working once again.

The group explained that getting the clock fixed could just be the first step towards a wider plan for the building.

Fears had been raised that waterproofing the Victorian clock tower to safeguard the electronics for the timepiece could cost about £7,000.

Fraser McGill, chairman of Dufftown and District Community Association, explained a £500 solution to weatherproof only the electrical components had been devised instead.

He said: "It all started from a Facebook rant really.

"We were coming up with ideas to promote the town but everything kept coming back to the clock tower and how embarrassed and angry people were about it."

A large Saltire flag has also been added to the tower in recent weeks to increase its prominence in the town centre.

