First mosque in Western Isles hits fundraising target

A derelict building on Lewis will be turned into a mosque for the island's Muslim community.

Lewis: Future site of first mosque.

A campaign to build the first mosque in the Western Isles has hit its fundraising target.

A long-derelict building on Lewis will be converted for the island's small Islamic community, who have lived there since the 1940s.

They have raised nearly £60,000 to pay for the Stornoway mosque - £10,000 more than their target.

The idea of a mosque on Lewis has been discussed for several years but the proposal received a boost after several Syrian refugee families were resettled there.

There were no objections on religious grounds when the plan was approved by the island council in 2017.

However, a local church later criticised the plan, urging people to pray "no mosque would ever appear in Stornoway".

The Free Church of Scotland Continuing insisted it "has nothing against individual Muslims".

The derelict home which will be converted into the mosque is owned by members of the local Muslim community.

The Western Isles remain staunchly Christian and the islands of Lewis and Harris both have large Presbyterian communities.

Many businesses do not open on Sundays and a row erupted in 2009 when ferry firm CalMac began sailing on the Sabbath.

