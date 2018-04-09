Missing Aberdeenshire woman traced 'safe and well'
Nichola Buchan, 54, from the Longside area was reported missing by her family.
A woman who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well.
Nichola Buchan, 54, from the Longside area was reported missing by her family after she last spoke to them at 11am on Saturday.
A police spokesperson confirmed that she was traced on Monday afternoon and thanked the public for their help in tracing the woman.
