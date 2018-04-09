Missing Aberdeenshire woman traced 'safe and well'

Nichola Buchan, 54, from the Longside area was reported missing by her family.

Nichola Buchan: Found safe.

A woman who was reported missing from Aberdeenshire has been traced safe and well.

Nichola Buchan, 54, from the Longside area was reported missing by her family after she last spoke to them at 11am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that she was traced on Monday afternoon and thanked the public for their help in tracing the woman.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.